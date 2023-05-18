INDIA

Karnataka Governor to swear in Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar on May 20 in mega-event

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday said that he will administer oath to Chief Minister-designate Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to take oath on May 20.

“I am in receipt of your letter dated 18th May, 2023 staking claim to form the government.

“I invite you to take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka and D.K. Shivakumar to take oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka along with team members. The oath ceremony will take place at 12.30 p.m. on May 20, 2023 in Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru,” the Governor said in a communication to newly-elected leader of Congress Legislature Party Siddaramaiah. A copy of the letter has been sent to Shivakumar.

Earlier, a Congress delegation, headed by Siddaramaiah, met the Governor and staked claim to form the government. Karnataka Congress President Shivakumar, Campaign Committee Member M.B. Patil and state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala were present.

Congress sources confirmed that the swearing-in ceremony is going to be a mega event and Chief Ministers of eight states are going to be invited to the programme – West Bengal’s Mamta Banerjee, Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Baghel, Bihar’s Nitish Kumar, Himachal Pradesh’s Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Puducherry’s N. Rangaswamy, Tamil Nadu’s M.K. Stalin and Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren.

Sources said that more than 25 ministers will take oath on May 20. The leaders are also planning to hold a public rally following the oath taking ceremony.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are reaching New Delhi on Friday with the tentative list of cabinet ministers for final approval.

20230518-234003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sharad Malhotra speaks about his superstitious beliefs

    Groom dies at wedding in Bihar

    Stone pelting stage managed by desperate Naidu: YSRCP

    Vicky grooves on ‘Kya Baat Hai’, says Katrina begs not to...