After successfully implementing the Shakthi scheme for free travel for women in all state transport buses in the state, Karnataka’s new Congress government is all set to launch the ambitious Anna Bhagya scheme under which 10 kg rice is promised for all members of BPL families.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K.H. Muniyappa stated on Friday that the Anna Bhagya is being started and the government would deposit money to the bank accounts of beneficiaries on Saturday.

The government has details of bank accounts of 90 per cent of BPL beneficiaries, he said, adding that those who do not have bank accounts should get one done.

“Each member will be given Rs 170. Until the rice is available, DBT would be made. Whenever rice is available, it would be given. In south, ragi will be given and in north, jowar would be given, along with five kg rice. The funds are available and money would be transferred to accounts from Saturday,” he said.

“Two kg of ragi/jowar would be distributed and eight kg rice. As per the commitment the scheme is being launched by July 1. Now, instead of rice, money would be given. The Central government has stocks, if it changes its mind and supplies rice, it would be given to beneficiaries,” Muniyappa said.

Under the Anna Bhagya scheme, the Congress government had promised to provide a total 10 kg of rice including five kg that will come from the Central government.

The state could not get the required amount of supply of rice, as per the prices of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and instead of 5 kg rice, money is being transferred to the accounts of the beneficiaries.

The BJP and Congress are at loggerheads over the issue. The Congress is alleging that by denying sale of rice through the FCI, the Union government is stealing the poor people’s food, while the BJP is blaming Congress for announcing the scheme without preparation for political motives.

