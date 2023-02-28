INDIA

Karnataka govt employees strike: JD-U blames BJP, Bommai says confident of resolving issue

The call for an indefinite strike by the Karnataka Government Employees Association has taken a political turn with the JD-S squarely blaming ruling BJP for the situation.

Meanwhile, ruling out the possibility of invoking the provision of Karnataka Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) against government employees, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed confidence that the matter would be resolved by Wednesday (March 1).

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and JD-S leader H.D. Kumaraswamy termed the indefinite strike call by government employees the result of deliberate negligence on part of the government.

“After forming 7th Pay Commission, CM Bommai should have announced the implementation of its recommendations during the presentation of the budget and reserved funds for that purpose.

“But, CM Bommai did not do it and gave vague answers. The government employees are fed up with his vague answers and have announced indefinite strike,” he said.

Bommai maintained that government employees are “our people”. “The 7th Pay Commission was formed for salary revision. We have cooperated with the Commission. Their demand is to get an interim report and implement the 7th Pay Commission report.

“I have spoken about it while giving answers on the budget. I will get the interim report and will implement it. I am in touch with the Commission. Will talk to members of the Commission and senior officers. I have confidence in resolving the issue by tomorrow (Wednesday),” he said.

Asked how tenable it is to hike officials’ salaries, CM Bommai said, there is debate on this. But, after forming the Pay Commission, the recommendations will have to be implemented. “We are on these lines only,” he said.

