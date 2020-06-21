Karnataka Guv performs yoga at Raj Bhavan

Bengaluru, June 21 (IANS) On a 3-layer mat spread over a green lawn, Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala performed yoga exercises (asanas) at Raj Bhavan, marking the 6th International Day of Yoga, an official said on Sunday.

“The Governor performed yoga asanas on the lawns of Raj Bhavan in the city centre at dawn under a cloudy sky, an official told IANS.

Vala, 81, has been residing in the imposing Raj Bhavan since mid-2014 when he moved from Rajkot in Gujarat to assume office.

Wishing the people of the southern state on the occasion, the Governor appealed to the citizens to practice yoga at home with family due to Covid-induced lockdown restriction on large gatherings in public spaces.

“Yoga boosts immunity and improves mental, physical and emotional health,” said Vala in a communique from Raj Bhavan.

Formerly known as the Bangalore Residency, Raj Bhavan was built in 1842 by Sir Mark Cubbon, who was the Commissioner of Mysore territories of the British.

–IANS

fb/sdr/