In an important development, the Karnataka High Court on Friday issued notice to the BJP government on a plea challenging creation of posts of political secretary and advisor to the CM “to accommodate loyalists”.

Taking up a petition filed by the Samaj Parivartana Samudaya, a division bench of Chief Justice P.B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi issued notice.

The petition questioned creation of posts such as the CM’s advisor and political secretary only to accommodate supporters. The notice has also been sent to BJP MLA M.P. Renukacharya, former MLA D.N. Devaraj, leaders Belur Sudarshan and Kedarnatha Mudda.

The petition claimed that Renukacharya and former MLA Jeevaraj have been appointed as political secretaries to the CM, while Sudarshan and Mudda have been appointed as advisers to the CM in E-Administration department and Commerce Industry department, respectively, with the rank of a cabinet minister.

The petition further claimed that the government’s decision for these appointments is unconstitutional, and is a political strategy which would burden government exchequer. It demands these posts be scrapped.

