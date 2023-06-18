INDIA

Karnataka industry body calls for shutdown on June 22 against power tariff hike

The Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCC&I) along with all other district chambers of commerce have given a shutdown call for June 22 against the recent power tariff hike.

They have appealed to all the trade and industry to close their establishments in protest against the abnormal price hike in electricity charges by ESCOMs.

KCC&I vice president Sandeep Bidasaria said that for the last eight days they made attempts to convey the seriousness of the impact of the hike in electricity charges. However, no solution was forthcoming from the officials or the government representatives.

“To draw the attention of the government, we are calling for this bandh. We wish to find a solution and get a reduction in the electricity charges. We hope that the government will respond to our request,” he said in a statement.

KCC&I honorary secretary Praveen S. Agadi said that the district chambers of Gadag, Bijapur, Ranebennur, Raichur, Talikoti, Vijayanagar, Mysore, Davangere, Koppal, Dharwad, Sirsi, Karwar, bidar, Shivamoga, Kolar, Mandya, Chikmanglore, Yadgir, Chitradurga, Kalyan Karnataka, Haveri, Bellary and other industry associations have agreed to join the agitation.

