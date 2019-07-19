Karnataka leaders mourn Sheila Dikshit

Bengaluru, July 20 (IANS) Cutting across party lines, Karnataka leaders, including Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and BJP leader B.S Yeddyurappa, mourned veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit who died in New Delhi on Saturday.

Soon after the news of the 81-year-old former Delhi Chief Minister’s death reached here, the leaders issued statements condoling her demise in Kannada and English. Many took to WhatsApp and Twitter to express their grief.

Kumaraswamy expressed shock to hear about her demise. “A strong leader, Shiela was instrumental in the development of Delhi during her term as the Chief Minister. My condolences to her family. May her soul rest in peace,” tweeted Kumaraswamy.

Karnataka Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “The sad demise of three-time Delhi Chief Minister is a great loss to the nation. In her death, we lost a great leader who was committed to the development. My condolences to her family.”

Karnataka Congress state working president Eshwar Khandre said, “One of the party’s tallest leaders, Sheila was an institution of learning for young leaders like me. Her demise is an irreparable loss for the nation! Rest in peace!”

State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said, “Sad to know about the passing away of Sheila. A visionary personality who changed the face of Delhi. My condolences to her family in this hour of grief.”

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “Sad to hear the demise of Sheila, three-time former Chief Minister of Delhi. Condolences to her family members.”–IANS

-fb/pcj