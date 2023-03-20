HEALTHINDIA

Karnataka recorded as many as 78 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the active cases to 616, the state health department said on Monday.

Rising infections and one death due to the virus has left the health department worried.

According to officials, while the positivity rate for the day is 2.6 per cent, the weekly total positivity rate has gone up to 2.99 per cent.

A total of 38 persons have been discharged from hospitals and 3,779 tests were conducted across the state.

In the wake of the rising cases, precautionary measures have been initiated at the KempeGowda International Airport here. As many as 4,947 passengers from 27 International flights have been monitored and 109 passengers with symptoms were tested in which seven cases turned positive from March 18 till date.

Bengaluru Urban has reported the highest of 35 Covid cases in the state against 30 discharges. It was followed by Mysuru district with 11 cases. All other districts reported cases in single digits while 13 districts have zero cases.

Coastal districts of Udupi which have zero cases, Uttara Kannada (3) and Dakshina Kannada (1) are not seeing any major spurt in the virus. The latest death case is reported from Mysuru.

Bengaluru has 377 active cases in the limits of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and 946 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate is 99.08 per cent, as per the official statistics in the city.

