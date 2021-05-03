As evidence of the pandemic’s second wave gripping the state, a whopping 44,438 new Covid cases were registered in Karnataka in a day, with 239 deaths due to the virus, said the health bulletin on Monday.

“A record 44,438 new cases were registered on Sunday, taking the state’s Covid tally to 16,46,303, including 4,44,734 active cases, while recoveries rose to 11,85,299 so far, with 20,901 discharged during the day,” said the bulletin.

As epi-centre of the infection in the state, Bengaluru reported 22,112 fresh cases on Sunday, taking its Covid tally to 8,19,404, including 2,94,917 active cases while 5,17,770 recovered, with 8,847 discharged in the last 24 hours.

With 239 Covid patients, including 115 in Bengaluru succumbing to the virus during the day, the state’s death toll rose to 16,250 and the city’s toll to 6,716 so far.

Among districts with more number of new cases are 2,685 in Mysuru, 2,361 in Tumakur, 1,673 in Hassan, 1,367 in Mandya, 1,083 in Kalaburagi, 1,021 in Dharwad and 990 in Bellari, with the rest in the remaining 23 districts across the state.

Out of 1,49,090 tests conducted during the day across the state, 8,164 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,40,926 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate rose to 29.80 per cent and case fatality rate was at 0.53 per cent across the state on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 59,918 people, including 23,458 senior citizens above 60 years of age and 29,163 in the 45-59 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

“Cumulatively, 98,78,213 people, including healthcare workers and frontline warriors have received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched on January 16 across the southern state,” added the bulletin.

