The body of a man was found in a Karnataka-registered car here on Wednesday, Goa Police said.

The deceased person has been identified as Srikant Kanchangar, 39, from Karnataka’s Dharwad, a police official told IANS.

“We have contacted the family members of the deceased and the dead body has been sent for post-mortem tests in the Goa Medical College,” the police official said.

20220601-192702