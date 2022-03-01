Karnataka Minister assures stranded woman student of safe evacuation from Ukraine

Assuring a stranded woman medical student in Ukraine of safe evacuation, Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh R. Nirani spoke her via internet call and asked her not to panic.

After learning about the student from his Bilagi constituency being stuck in Ukraine, Nirani visited Sahana Patil’s house at Sunaga village and met her parents and relatives.

He told her parents that the state government is coordinating with the Centre and Indian Embassy in Ukraine to evacuate the stranded students.

He comforted the parents who were visibly disturbed by the deteriorating situation in the war-torn country, and then spoke to Sahana through an internet call and enquired about her safety and well-being.

He assured Sahana of safe evacuation and tried to instill confidence in the student who seemed worried over unfolding events. She is pursuing her MBBS in Kharkiv National Medical University. Sahana’s father Mallanagouda Patil is working as Deputy Director in a veterinary hospital.

He enquired from her about availability of food, water and other facilities in the besieged city, and asked her to store more food and water whenever she gets a chance. He also asked her to call him at his number at any time.

Nirani said that the government is bearing all the expenses of students’ travel from Ukraine to their respective homes and leaving no stone unturned to bring them back home safely and asked her not to worry and remain strong.

“Both the Centre and Karnataka government have already brought a large number of students and citizens back home from Ukraine and are making efforts on war-footing to evacuate others. We have been taking necessary steps to evacuate you too. Please don’t lose heart, be strong as folks in your family are worried and tell them that you are safe,” he said.

