Karnataka Minister S.T. Somashekar on Tuesday urged parents to send their children to schools without any fear.

“The government is with you. All precautions have been taken to ensure the safety of children. The classes are beginning on August 23. I am there always. The decision to open schools has been made as per suggestions of experts. The situation is bouncing back to normalcy. Case positivity rate is declining, the mortality rate is also coming down,” he said.

However, BJP lawmaker B. Harshavardhan appealed to the government to reconsider the decision to open schools.

“I don’t know how the state government took such a vital decision to start classes for 9 and 10 students without consultation of stakeholders.

“As a parent, I will strongly oppose this decision. Will the government take responsibility if the virus infects elders from school-going boys. The government should review its decision,” he said.

–IANS

