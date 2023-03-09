INDIA

Karnataka minor gang-raped after being promised to get mobile phone

A shocking incident of a minor girl being gang-raped by a group of miscreants in Karnataka’s Hubballi city came to light on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the four accused lured the girl into their trap by promising her to purchase a mobile phone for her.

The minor girl was called to Hubballi from her native place. From there, the accused had taken her on a bike to the Outer Ring Road and committed crime in an isolated place.

The victim had come to Gokula police station by herself and lodged FIR against the accused persons.

According to her complaint, two of the accused were known to the victim and one more accused got to know her through another friend of hers.

The victim was first taken to a hotel, where the accused slapped her and threatened her to remain quiet and not object. Thereafter, she was taken on the Outer Ring Road where the crime was committed.

The victim had identified two persons and had told police that she would identify others as well. The police have registered a case under the Pocso Act and are investigating.

