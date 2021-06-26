The Karnataka government on Saturday initiated the process of destroying seized drugs including ganja, poppy, LSD, MDMA and cocaine valued around Rs 50 crore to observe the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Karnataka had launched a special drive against drugs last year, since then the police have seized drugs valued around Rs 50 crore and 60 per cent of this had been destroyed based on the approval of courts.

After taking part in this event, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the remaining 40 per cent will also be destroyed as and when the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report comes and the court granting permission to this.

He said that bringing suitable amendments to the existing rules under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act will only further strengthen enforcement agencies’ hands to curb this menace.

“The NDPS being the central Act, we are discussing it with legal experts,” he said.

The Home Minister contended that the state police is the first among its peers in the country to crack dark web-related drugs cases, as of late peddlers adept in using sophisticated technology.

