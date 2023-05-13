With the results of fiercely fought Karnataka Assembly elections coming up today, the Congress and the BJP have finalised their post-verdict strategies.

They have made separate plans for both — absolute majority and fractured verdict — scenarios.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal will be the trouble-shooter for the grand old party and is leading the talks with all the senior party leaders. Randeep Singh Surjewala is also in Bengaluru to conduct discussions with senior state Congress leader Siddharamiah, D.K. Shivakumar, Jagadish Shettar, H.K. Patil and others. Hectic activities are also visible at the residence of party President, Mallikarjun Kharge.

As per sources in Congrsss, if the party wins an absolute majority, then the first priority will be to immediately form the government. This is to thwart poaching attempts by the BJP. If the party fall short of less than ten seats, the priority will be to try and break the JD(S). Sources in Congress told IANS that Siddharamiah is given the responsibility for this task as he was a former leader of JD(S) and has deep contacts in the party.

As per the BJP’s plan, the party is expecting a full majority and according to a senior party leader, if it fall short, the party will try and bring back former party leaders who have switched allegiance and who have won. To prevent anti-defection law, these leaders will be requested to resign from their seats and to pave the way for a BJP government. The saffron party will also try to get the support of independent candidates if any of them wins.

“If the party falls very short of an absolute majority, the BJP will extend support to JD(S) and push for H.D. Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister. Kumaraswamy who was in Singapore for a medical check-up has returned home on Saturday morning and has already communicated to the BJP on his desire to be the Chief Minister of Karnataka,” the BJP leader elaborated.

With both the national parties gearing up for the formation of the government, it has to be seen who wins the battle.

20230513-080402