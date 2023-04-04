INDIA

Karnataka polls: Congress’ CEC meets to finalise 100 candidates

Congress’ Central Election Committee is meeting on Tuesday to finalise the remaining 100 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly polls.

Ahead of the meeting, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, “The committee will consider the names of candidates who are strong and can win in the election and give a considerable fight to the opponent.”

He said that the committee will prefer a consensus on the names of the candidates.

According to insiders, the selection of candidates for 30 constituencies is crucial as powerful candidates are aspirants for each of the seats. There is a chance of dissidence and leaders are carefully considering the candidatures so that the BJP do not get any advantage. The party will have to announce a list of 100 candidates.

The party will have to accommodate leaders who have resigned from their posts and joined the Congress. Some leaders have already staged protests and urged that the leaders who worked for the Congress for years must be considered.

The party is upbeat as it has not faced any major discord after the announcement of the first list of candidates.

