INDIA

Karnataka polls: Congress leads with 63 seats

NewsWire
0
0

The Congress is on course for its best-ever performance in Karnataka with the party leading in 63 Assembly seats, while the main challenger BJP is trailing with 42 seats, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

While the JDS is leading on nine seats, the Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha has one, revealed the ECI trends as of 9.34 a.m. on Saturday.

Talking to IANS on these early trends, BJP national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam, who was present at the party headquarters in New Delhi, admitted that JDS votes seem to have been transferred to the Congress, though he also claimed that the saffron party is going to get absolute majority in the state.

Islam further asked to wait for a few more hours, by 12 noon the complete picture would emerge and BJP would form the government with absolute majority in the state.

20230513-093402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CM Bommai ridicules Priyanka’s visit to K’taka

    BJP leader, Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Phogat passes away in Goa

    Umesh Mishra is new DGP of Rajasthan

    SUV-Hiran case: NIA nets Mumbai Police’s ‘Dirty Harry’ Pradeep Sharma