INDIA

Karnataka polls: Siddaramaiah to contest from Varuna, D.K Sivakumar from Kanakpura

NewsWire
0
0

Congress has released a list of 124 seats for Karnataka Assembly elections fielding Siddaramaiah from Varuna and D.K. Sivakumar from Kanakpura.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed his desire to contest from two seats.

Besides, H.K Patil, Rizwan Arshad, Kaneez Fatima, U.T Khader, H. Nagesh,Dinesh Gundu Rao have also been given tickets.

The party’s Central Election Committee met on March 17 and deliberated on each seat.

Congress’ state chief Shivakumar has ruled out the possibility of any alliance in the state.

According to sources, some sitting MLAs may not be given a chance to recontest.

Currently, the Congress has 68 MLAs in the 224-member House. The state screening committee has already prepared a list comprising names for most of the constituencies.

More than 1,300 applications for the 224 seats were received by the party.”The people of the state are determined for a change as they are fed up with the corruption of the BJP government,” Shivakumar said.

20230325-093802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New Zealand’s Bracewell refuses to criticise Lucknow pitch after losing T20I...

    Assam EVM row: Presiding officer suspended; re-poll ordered by EC

    Film costume designer N J Sathya ties the knot with Gokila

    Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind demands stern legal action against hate mongers