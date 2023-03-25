Congress has released a list of 124 seats for Karnataka Assembly elections fielding Siddaramaiah from Varuna and D.K. Sivakumar from Kanakpura.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed his desire to contest from two seats.

Besides, H.K Patil, Rizwan Arshad, Kaneez Fatima, U.T Khader, H. Nagesh,Dinesh Gundu Rao have also been given tickets.

The party’s Central Election Committee met on March 17 and deliberated on each seat.

Congress’ state chief Shivakumar has ruled out the possibility of any alliance in the state.

According to sources, some sitting MLAs may not be given a chance to recontest.

Currently, the Congress has 68 MLAs in the 224-member House. The state screening committee has already prepared a list comprising names for most of the constituencies.

More than 1,300 applications for the 224 seats were received by the party.”The people of the state are determined for a change as they are fed up with the corruption of the BJP government,” Shivakumar said.

