In poll-bound Karnataka, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a rally in Kolar on Sunday where he had made Modi surname remarks for which he was convicted of criminal defamation leading to his disqualification from Parliament.

He is scheduled to arrive in Bengaluru and travel to neighbouring Kolar to address the ‘Jai Bharat’ rally.

The rally was first scheduled on April 5, 9 and finally April 16.

The Gandhi scion is scheduled to inaugurate ‘Indira Gandhi Bhavan’ near the Congress headquarters in Bengaluru later. AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge is also expected to attend the programme.

Addressing a rally for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, seeking votes for Congress candidate K. H. Muniyappa, Rahul Gandhi had alleged, “Why all thieves have Modi surname.”

Rahul Gandhi reiterated his Modi surname remark at a public rally in Corporation Grounds in KGF.

