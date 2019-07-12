Karnataka: Rebel Congress MLA Baig detained at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru, July 16 (IANS) Rebel Congress legislator and former minister R. Roshan Baig was detained at the Bengaluru airport and prevented from taking off in a chartered aircraft, police said.

“Baig was detained for questioning at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) when he was about to take off in a private aircraft to an unconfirmed destination from Bengaluru,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravikantha Gowda said in a statement here on late Monday night.

Baig, an eight-time legislator and former minister in the previous Congress government, resigned on July 10 from the Shivajinagar assembly segment in the city centre,

“We will verify if Baig’s sudden plan to leave Bengaluru has anything to do with the recent release of a video in Youtube by the multi-crore Ponzi scheme prime accused Mansoor Ali Khan,” Gowda said.

–IANS

fb/vin