Karnataka records its first H3N2 variant death

With the death of a 85-year-old man in Hassan, Karnataka recorded its first death from H3N2 variant in the state.

According to health department sources, the elderly man from Alur in Hassan died on March 1.

Commissioner of Health Department D. Randeep, who He had advised conducting an audit of the death, confirmed the death due to H3N2 variant on Friday.

The now-deceased man carried symptoms of fear, chills, cough and sore throat.

Following the death, teams from the health department are carrying out medical tests at Alur and surrounding regions.

The swab samples are being collected from people with symptoms and sent for testing.

The department has given directions to monitor people with comorbidities and those above 60 years of age. The awareness is being created among people not to go for self-medication if they develop symptoms.

More than 50 cases of H3N2 have been reported across the state and six cases are confirmed in Hassan district alone, the sources stated. The state government has held a high level meeting and also released detailed guidelines in this regard.

Health Minister Dr K. Sudhakar stated that “The children below the age of 15 years face more danger from the H3N2 variant. It also infects persons above the age of 60 years. Sudhakar had also advised that pregnant women also should be careful.

20230310-130405

