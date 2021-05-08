With the pandemic’s second wave hitting hard, Karnataka recorded 47,563 new Covid cases, including 21,534 in Bengaluru were registered in a day while 482 patients succumbed to the virus, the state health bulletin said on Saturday.

“With 47,563 new cases registered on Friday, the state’s Covid tally shot up to 18,86,448, including 5,48,841 active cases, while recoveries increased to 13,19,301, including 34,881 patients discharged during the day,” said the bulletin.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 21,534 fresh cases on Friday, taking its Covid tally to 9,29,996, including 3,44,754 active cases, while 5,77,465 recovered, with 18,473 patients discharged in the day.

The infection claimed 482 lives, including 285 in Bengaluru, taking the state’s death toll to 18,286 and the city’s toll to 7,776 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Among districts where over 1,000 new cases were reported across the state are 2,419 in Tumkur, 2,294 in Mysuru, 1,661 in Kalaburagi, 1,563 in Bagalakote, 1,513 in Dakshin Kannada, 1,225 in Mandya, 1,043 in Udupi and 1,034 in Uttara Kannada Awith the rest in the remaining 22 districts across the state.

Out of 1,57,027 tests conducted during the day across the state, 10,441 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,46,586 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate shot up to 30.28 per cent and case fatality rate stood at 1.01 per cent across the state on Friday.

Meanwhile, 96,257 people, including 43,426 senior citizens above 60 years, 42,017 in the 45-59 age group and 1,318 in the 18-44 age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

“Cumulatively, 1,04,65,941 people, including healthcare workers and frontline warriors have received the jab since the nationwide vaccination drive was launched on January 16 across the southern state,” added the bulletin.

–IANS

nbh/pgh