Karnataka registers highest single day Covid tally

Bengaluru, Aug 20 (IANS) Karnataka has registered its highest single day number of coronavirus infections, at 8,642, taking the state’s tally to 2.49 lakh, even as 7,201 more patients recovered, a state health official said on Wednesday.

“Today, 8,642 new positive cases were reported and 7,201 people have been discharged,” said Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

Bengaluru Urban continued to account for the highest number of cases (2,804), resulting in the city tally rising to 96,910, out of which 33,280 cases are active.

Shivamogga accounted for 915 infections, followed by Mysuru (562), Ballari (537), Belagavi (379), Udupi (375), Dharwad (253), Dakshina Kannada (234) and Davangere (228).

Meanwhile, 126 more patients succumbed to the virus, taking the state’s toll to 4,327.

Of the state’s 2.49 lakh cases, 81,097 are active including 704 in ICU, while with the new recoveries, the number of people cured has risen to 1.64 lakh.

On Wednesday, Pandey inaugurated a state level orientation programme aimed at negating stigma and discrimination against coronavirus patients.

He also unveiled some booklets in English and Kannada on Covid appropriate behaviour.

