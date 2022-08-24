HEALTHINDIA

Karnataka releases ‘Vision Document’ for holistic healthcare

The Karnataka government released its ‘Vision Document’, aimed at the holistic development of healthcare in the state, at a Doctors’ Day event on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai unveiled the document.

In his address on the occasion, Health Minister Dr K. Sudhakar stated that the document has been prepared after a year of thorough research, discussions, and debates. A total of 250 experts have provided their inputs to prepare the document, he added.

“Good practices and policies from other countries have been recorded in this document. The report includes development roadmap all the way from primary healthcare at rural areas up to tertiary care and even telemedicine. The document will also be presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Chief Minister Bommai,” he said.

Noting that the state government has not been able to set up cadres in both the Health and Medical Education Department till now, Sudhakar said that a committee has been set up to take necessary measures based on the report.

The state government has plans to open 100 new Community health Centers in the north Karnataka region which has not seen much development. Apart from this, it will also set up ‘Namma Clinics’ in urban areas that have a concentration of poor and other vulnerable sections of the society.

“243 such ‘Namma Clinics’ will be opened within two months in Bengaluru,” the minister said.

