The Karnataka election verdict and West Bengal Chief Minister’s loaded reactions about the results where she did not name the Congress even once, will help strengthen the existing Congress-Left Front ties in the state, hinted leaders of both parties.

While Trinamool Congress leadership, including the chief minister has given the entire credit to the people of Karnataka for the results and did not name Congress even once, the CPI(M) leadership had brought out a rally on Saturday evening in Kolkata congratulating both Congress and the people of Karnataka for the election results there. The rally was led by the CPI(M) central committee member Dr Sujan Chakraborty.

While ruling out the possibility of any kind of understanding with the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, state Congress president and the veteran party Lok Sabha member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that a well-orchestrated understanding with the Left Front will surely yield positive results for the alliance in the coming elections.

“The chief minister is refusing to accept that the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi has yielded positive results in the Karnataka Assembly polls and is also accepted by common people throughout the nation. The chief minister might have her own problems of acknowledging the leadership quality of Rahul Gandhi. So there is no question of dialogues with Trinamool Congress. Our appeal to the people of West Bengal is to be part of a secular alliance with Congress,” Chowdhury said.

The CPI(M) politburo member and the party’s state secretary in West Bengal Md Salim feels that the results of the recent bypolls in the Sagardighi Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district has proved that neither Trinamool Congress nor BJP are invincible if there is a proper alliance of secular and democratic forces. “The same thing is applicable in case of Karnataka Assembly polls. All secular and democratic forces will have to move forward with open minds,” Salim emphasized.

In the bypolls of Sagardighi, once a Trinamool Congress bastion, the Left Front- supported Congress candidate Bayron Biswas emerged as the victor with a thumping majority.

20230514-123601