INDIA

Karnataka schools to include lesson on Puneeth Rajkumar

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that a lesson on late actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be included in the school syllabus.

Various sections are demanding for inclusion of the lesson on achievements of Puneeth Rajkumar, Bommai said.

“Whatever is possible we will do. Bestowing the late actor with the Karnataka Ratna award (posthumously) is the highlight of this Kannada Rajyotsava. Puneeth Rajkumar had done yeomen job in terms of humanitarian work,” the Chief Minister said.

“He (Puneeth Rajkumar) had donated his organs, this speaks volumes about his service. After his demise, many more have come forward to donate their eyes,” he explained.

“In his short span of life, Puneeth Rajkumar had done inspirational work and service. Whatever is possible, we will do to carry forward his message,” the Chief Minister said.

He further stated that his government would bring in legislation in the winter session of the state assembly to make Kannada “mandatory” in the state.

20221101-134804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No PAC report mentioning Rs 35K cr mining scam in Goa:...

    Nitish Kumar expected to go to Rabri Devi’s residence for Iftar...

    Arun Singh reaches Yediyurappa’s residence for discussions

    Moneylender held for abetting suicide of four of family