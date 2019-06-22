Karnataka seek NDRF assistance for upcoming rabi season

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Apprehending an impending drought situation, all 30 districts of Karnataka have sought assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for the rabi season, parliament was told on Tuesday.

“In the eventuality of drought and other natural calamities, the state governments are empowered to initiate necessary relief measures from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) which is readily available with them.

“Additional financial assistance, over and above SDRF, is considered from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) on receipt of relief memoranda from state governments and in accordance with extant norms and procedures,” Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told Lok Sabha member Kapil Moreshwar Patil in a written reply.

Tomar also said that no state has sought financial assistance from the NDRF during the kharif season this year.

