For the second consecutive day, Karnataka saw above 900 new Covid cases, with the bulk (628) from Bengaluru, the state health bulletin said on Sunday.

“With 934 new cases registered on Saturday, the state’s Covid tally rose to 9,60,272, including 8,364 active cases, while recoveries increased to 9,39,499, with 609 patients discharged in the last 24 hours,” the daily bulletin said.

In Bengaluru, which is the epicentre of the pandemic, 628 fresh cases were reported on Saturday, taking the city’s Covid tally to 4,11,439, including 6,107 active cases, while recoveries rose to 4,00,812, with 371 discharged during the day.

Only 3 Covid patients succumbed to the infection in Bengaluru, taking the city’s death toll to 4,519 since the pandemic broke out on March 8, 2020.

No Covid deaths were reported from the remaining 30 districts in the last 24 hours.

Of the 125 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 48 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 17 in Kalaburagi and 11 in Bidar, while the rest are spread in the remaining 28 districts of the state.

Out of 73,108 tests conducted across the state during the day, 4,307 were through rapid antigen detection and 68,711 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate for the day was 1.27 per cent and case fatality rate 0.32 per cent.

Meanwhile, 11,021 people were vaccinated across the state during the day. Among them, 7,693 were senior citizens, 2,077 comorbid, 801 healthcare workers and 450 frontline warriors.

Cumulatively, 13,65,768 people have been given the shot since the vaccine drive was launched on January 16.

–IANS

fb/vd