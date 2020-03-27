Karnataka sees third Covid-19 fatality, cases rise to 64

Bengaluru, March 27 (IANS) Karnataka recorded its third Covid-19 death and nine more positive cases, raising the state’s total to 64, an official said on Friday.

“Till date, 64 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state which includes three deaths and five discharges,” said a health official.

Earlier on Friday a 60-year-old man from Tumkur district succumbed to coronavirus, becoming the third such death in the state.

The man travelled from Delhi on a train to Yeshwantpur, which he reached early on March 14 and from Yeshwantpur, took a KSRTC bus to reach Sira, Tumkur the same morning.

Karnataka’s 63rd coronavirus positive case is an 18-year-old boy from Davangere with travel history to Paris. He returned to India on March 18.

He boarded flight number EY32 from Paris to Abu Dhabi on March 17 and took another flight, EY216, to Bengaluru on March 18.

From the city airport, he boarded a bus to reach Majestic bus station at 8 a.m. on the same day, and another bus from there to reach Davanagere at 4 p.m.

The last COVID positive case on Friday and the state’s 64th case was a 21-year-old man from Dakshina Kannada with travel history to Dubai. He returned to India on March 22.

The new cases have been admitted in designated hospitals and the Health Department has begun the contact tracing.

Among the positive cases in the state, first five cases have been discharged from the hospital while the three deaths were positive case numbers six, 53 and 60.

Across the state, 166 people are being observed in isolation at designated hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has also published a list of all the modes of transport used by positive cases in the state to enable the people who took the same rides unknowingly contact it.

“So any person who has travelled in these modes on that particular day may please contact helpline numbers,” said an official statement.

The Department also asked the fellow passenger of cases 60 and 63 to reach out to the helpline.

In the past three days, government authorities stamped 84 primary contacts, 150 secondary contacts and 19,869 passengers with travel history for home quarantine.

Similarly, acting on complaints from the public, home quarantine enforcement squads quarantined 28 people on Thursday and 80 such people altogether.

