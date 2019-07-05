Karnataka Speaker receives rebels’ resignations in ‘proper format’

Bengaluru, July 11 (IANS) Karnataka Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar on Thursday said he had received the resignation letters of the 13 rebel legislators of the ruling Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) in the prescribed format at his office here.

“The legislators wrote their resignation in my office in the prescribed format and submitted them to me personally. I will go through them and decide (on them) after I hear them personally,” Kumar told reporters here.

The Speaker also asked the legislators to give in writing to him reasons for resigning from the assembly segments and that they were doing voluntarily.

“I will communicate to the Supreme Court on Friday that I have acted upon the matter as per the law and in compliance with its order issued earlier in the day,” he said.

–IANS

fb/vd