INDIA

Karnataka special court orders graft probe against Yediyurappa

NewsWire
0
0

In a setback to BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa, a special court for cases against MPs/MLAs on Wednesday ordered the filing of case and investigation by the Lokayukta police, into allegations of misuse of power when he was Karnataka Chief Minister.

The special court’s order came on a plea by social activist T.J. Abraham who has alleged that Yediyurappa had allegedly awarded a BDA housing project to Ramalingam Constructions in return for financial favours diverted through shell companies.

Abraham had previously approached the court seeking probe against Yediyurappa, his son B.Y. Vijayendra, Co-Operation Minister S.T. Somashekar and six others. However, the special court had dismissed the petition for not taking prior consent of the Governor.

Subsequently, Abraham had appealed the High Court which had directed the special court to revisit the case.

Yediyurappa said that there is no truth in the allegations and he will emerge innocent, while expressing full faith in the judiciary. “It’s a conspiracy against me,” he said.

20220914-181402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    YouTube launches memberships gifting tool for creators in Beta

    New road in Kodaikanal, TN to threaten Indian gaur, deer corridor:...

    Around 19% rural habitations get less than 40 lpcd water: Jal...

    Covid TPR in Kerala still high as 16,204 new cases registered