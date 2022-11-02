INDIA

Karnataka: Three girls try to save brother from drowning, all die

NewsWire
0
0

In a tragic incident, three girls drowned while trying to save their brother from drowning in a pond in Karnataka’s Vijayanagar district on Wednesday, but in vain as the brother too met the watery grave.

The girls saw their brother drowning in the pond near their residence in Channahalli Tanda and rushed to rescue him. However, in the process, the three sisters drowned.

The deceased have been identified as Abhi (13), Ashwini (14), Kaveri (18) and Apoorva (18), police said.

The police, fire force and emergency service personnel, who rushed to the spot, have fished out three bodies.

Search is on for Apporva’s body, the police said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

20221102-163602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Neutralised terrorists involved in killing of Kashmiri artist identified (Ld)

    Delhi Oppn leader moves HC challenging summon issued on DJB’s complaint

    K’taka environmentalists oppose plan of making all-season Jog Falls

    NIA arrests 2 Kerala women, one traveled to Tehran to join...