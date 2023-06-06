Karnataka’s Congress government on Tuesday announced that it would establish an anti-communal wing under the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate in communally-sensitive Dakshina Kannada district to check on cases of moral policing.

The anti-communal wing would be started wherever it is found necessary, Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwara has made the announcement after holding a meeting with senior police officers including the IGP, West Zone, and Mangaluru Police Commissioner.

“The people are talking about the existence of a sense of fear in the coastal region. We are going to stop this situation. I have given strict instruction to ensure communal harmony.

“There are many instances of moral policing in this region. If the cases of moral policing are not stopped, it’s going to damage the image of the police department and the state. Stern action will be initiated against moral policing and to prevent this, we are establishing a anti-communal wing,” he said.

“There is an opinion on lack of peace in Dakshina Kannada district. The wing will start functioning in the limits of Mangaluru Police Commissionerate. The efficient officers are going to be deputed in the wing. This wing will deal with those who violate laws, spread communal hatred through the internet and those who carry out moral policing. The officers would go and meet the students and create awareness,” Parameshwara added.

He also stated that he directed for sending proposals to provide compensation to families of murder victims, noting that the previous BJP government did not give compensation in Masood, Deepak Rao and Faizal murder cases.

Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah, participating in the inauguration of Haj pilgrimage in Bengaluru stressed that he had given a strict instruction to the police officers on giving no scope to “immoral acts of moral policing”.

Reacting to the establishment of the anti-communal wing, former CM Basavaraj Bommai stated that the Congress is in power now and can do whatever it wants.

“Everything should be guided by law finally. There is a judicial system in this country and I believe in the system. Whenever we are right, we need not have to be concerned,” he underlined.

