Hours after relaxations on Covid curbs came into effect in 17 districts, Karnataka on Monday decided to lift restrictions in six more districts where it has allowed hotels, gyms, and public transport bus services to resume operations.

Covid restrictions were relaxed in Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Udupi, and Vijayapura districts as these districts’ average case positivity rate fell below 5 per cent, which has been the yardstick to relax lockdown restrictions.

With this, Covid induced restrictions have been relaxed in 23 of the state’s 30 districts.

On Saturday, the state government had issued guidelines further relaxing the Covid-19 curbs in 17 districts where the positivity rate fell below 5 per cent, including Bengaluru. The relaxations, that came into effect from 6 a.m. on Monday, allow all commercial establishments function until 5 p.m. besides public transport corporations including Metro to resume operations with half the capacity.

These relaxations had come in effect in Bagalkot, Belagavi, Bidar, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapur, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Koppala, Mandya, Raichur, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Uttara Kannada, and Yadgir.

In the remaining seven districts that have a positivity rate of above 5 per cent, the existing relaxations which were in place from June 11 will be applied, allowing essential shops to be open till 2 p.m.

–IANS

nbh/vd