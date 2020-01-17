Karnataka to showcase first socio-religious parliament on R-Day

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) The Karnataka government will show case ‘Anubhava Mantapa’ (Centre for Experiences), a socio-religious centre of the 12th century Kalyana Karnataka, in its tableau in the Republic Day parade.

“The Centre for Experiences of the 12th century Kalyana Karnataka, presently Basava Kalayana in Bidar district, was founded by social reformer and saint Basaveshwara,” said a senior state government official.

This fountainhead of all religious and philosophical thoughts pertained to Sharanas (followers of Basava philosophy) and gave rise to the system of ethics and education.

Presided by mystic Allama Prabhu and numerous Sharanas from Karnataka and across the country, this parliament was aimed at a unique socio-spiritual revolution to create an egalitarian society.

“Spiritual attainment, regardless of class, caste, gender, occupation and sect, is the sole criteria to become the representatives of Anubhava Mantapa — a glorious chapter in the annals of the history of human civilization,” the official explained.

The front portion of the tableau has the replica of Basaveshwara, preaching his cherished value-work. To enhance the spirit of Anubhava Mantapa, besides symbolic representation of experiences and period, replicas of Sharanas such as Akka Nagamma, Sharane Satyakka, Ambigara Chowdayya, Molige Marayya, Kalyanamma Haralayya, Kumbara Gundanna and Siddarameshwara have also been created.

The raised platform presents the essence of Anubhava Mantapa, where spiritual and other saints, mystics and philosophers share their experiences.

To emphasise gender equality, a scene where Akka Mahadevi engaged in a dialogue with Allama Prabhu has also been recreated.

The importance of Anubhava Mantapa and its period of existence are etched on top portion of the four-pillared tower.

Ground element of the tableau is enriched with ensemble of different folk cultures of the period that propagate Basava philosophy.

“The spirit of Anubhava Mantapa gets enhanced with rhythmic rendering of Vachana of Sharanas in the backdrop,” the official pointed out.

–IANS

sk/arm