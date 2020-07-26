Karnataka under 4th Sunday lockdown in Unlock 2.0

Bengaluru, July 26 (IANS) Karnataka is observing a total Sunday lockdown — fourth of the total five — to fight the coronavirus pandemic as part of Unlock 2.0, shutting everything except essential services, an official said.

“Please remain at home and stay safe during lockdown. It’s in your own interest to break the chain. So far you have been wonderful citizens. We will be out on streets to ensure your safety,” said Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao about the city.

The civic body Commissioner N. Manjunatha Prasad has also warned of a strict Sunday lockdown and night curfew.

As part of the lockdown, the tech city is witnessing empty roads.

Places such as B. R. Ambedkar Veedhi, main road by the Vidhana Soudha and other places saw just a few vehicles traffic.

Likewise, traffic at the Nagasandra toll booth was also negligible.

Similarly, police set up checkpoints at public places to stop and question people if they are venturing on a genuine reason.

Images of empty streets and similar police patrolling have also emerged from Hubballi and other places in the state.

Though the state is observing a total Sunday lockdown, essential services are allowed.

Apart from relaxations to essential services and activities, marriages already fixed can be solemnised during the Sunday lockdowns.

The southern state is also observing night curfew daily from 8 pm to 5 am as part of Unlock 2.0, except for essential services.

Including the night curfew, the effective 33-hour lockdown in Bengaluru will end on Monday morning at 5 a.m.

Earlier, Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar had announced that the state shall observe complete lockdowns on five Sundays — starting July 5 and ending on August 2 as part of Unlock 2.0.

Three Sunday lockdowns have already lapsed as the fourth one is ensuing, while the last lockdown is scheduled on August 2.

Bengaluru continues to be a coronavirus hotspot, recording the highest number of cases daily in the southern state.

On Saturday, the city witnessed 2,036 new cases, increasing Bengaluru Urban’s total tally to 43,503, including 31,882 active cases.

Karnataka reported 5,072 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the state’s total tally to 90,942, even as 72 more patients succumbed to the virus.

–IANS

