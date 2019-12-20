Karnataka withdraws aid to kin of killed Mangaluru men (Lead, correcting para 7)

Mangaluru, Dec 25 (IANS) In a sudden move, the Karnataka government on Wednesday withdrew the Rs 10 lakh compensation it had announced to the kin of the two victims killed in the police firing in Mangaluru during the violent anti-CAA protests on December 19.

“As police named the two victims in the FIR with other accused for rioting and damaging public property, the compensation to their families is withdrawn till the inquiry into the firing is over and the guilty booked,” Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa told reporters here.

The Chief Minister announced the compensation on December 21 after visiting the victims’ families in the port city and reviewing the situation arising out of the curfew from December 19-21.

The two victims – Abdul Jaleel and Nausheen – succumbed to bullet injuries they sustained when the police fired on hundreds of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors who turned violent and allegedly tried to set a police station on fire in the northern suburb of the coastal city.

“Granting compensation to the kin of the accused sends a wrong signal as violence is a crime and against the rule of law. The compensation will be paid if the duo are proved innocent and had no role in the riot,” said Yediyurappa.

At a review meeting, the Chief Minister directed the district police to arrest all those who threw stones on the security personnel and damaged public property on last Thursday.

“Though a CID inquiry has been ordered into the violence and police firing, preliminary investigation revealed that the riot was a conspiracy plotted by vested interests and executed by anti-social elements as the accused tried to barge into the armoury of the police station and loot the firearms. None will be spared,” asserted Yediyurappa.

Video footage from several closed circuit television cameras (CCTIVs) the city police released to the public on Tuesday showed mobs hurling stones and using sticks to smash public property.

