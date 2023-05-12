INDIA

Karnataka: Yediyurappa holds meeting with Bommai, others ahead of poll results

BJP Central Parliamentary Board Member B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday held an important meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others at his residence here ahead of poll results in Karnataka.

The poll results will be out on Saturday. Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani, Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Basavaraju, Rajya Sabha member Lehar Singh and senior leader A.T. Ramaswamy participated in the meeting.

According to sources, the meeting was held at Yediyurappa’s residence with discussions revolving around exit poll results and attempts of Congress to get in touch with the JD(S), independents and other parties.

Sources explain that the leaders also discussed strategy to take up ‘Operation Lotus’ if the situation arises in the state. Yediyurappa is known as master of ‘Operation Lotus’, as he attained power twice through poaching of MLAs from Congress and JD(S).

The meeting has assumed importance in the present political scenario and has become the topic of discussion in the state political corridors.

