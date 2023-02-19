INDIA

Karnataka youth orders second-hand iPhone online, murders delivery boy

A youth in Karnataka’s Hassan allegedly stabbed an e-commerce delivery boy to death as he did not have money to pay for a second-hand iPhone that he had ordered online, police said on Sunday.

Police sources said that the accused, who has been arrested, had stored the victim’s body in a gunny bag at his home for three days before he managed to shift it out and burn it.

The incident occurred on February 7 in Arsikere town of Hassan and both victim and the accused shared the same first name – Hemanth.

According to the police, Hemanth Dutt, 20, had recently placed an order for a second-hand iPhone on an e-commerce portal. When the instrument was delivered to his home by Hemanth Naik, the accused asked him to wait inside while he went to get the money from another room.

Instead, the accused allegedly returned with a knife and stabbed the unsuspecting delivery boy several times, killing him.

The crime was solved with the help of CCTV footage which showed that the accused had transported the victim’s body on his two-wheeler, as well as purchased petrol for burning it.

