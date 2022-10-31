INDIA

Karnataka youth who celebrated Pulwama suicide bomb attack gets 5 yrs jail

A special court here on Monday sentenced an engineering student, who had celebrated the 2019 Pulwama suicide bomb attack on an Indian paramilitary convoy, to five years imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine.

Faiz Rasheed, a third semester student of Electronics and Communication in a reputed college in Bengaluru had supported the heinous suicide bomber terrorist attack, and also put out comments on social media challenging the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

His messages were also intended to create a communal rift. After his messages created public outrage, Banaswadi police in Bengaluru filed an FIR against him.

The police have charged him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the case was transferred to the CCB Special Unit for further investigation.

After arresting the accused, his mobile was seized and a report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) was taken. The chargesheet was submitted to Special NIA Court.

Since the day of arrest, he had been kept in judicial custody.

The Pulwama attack taken place on Feb 14, 2019, when a convoy of vehicles carrying Indian security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber, killing 40 personnel.

