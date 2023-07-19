The Congress on Wednesday said that it will be launching the party’s Griha Lakshmi scheme, which was announced in the run up to the assembly elections earlier this year, in Karnataka to transfer Rs 2,000 each to 1.11 crore women head of families.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Today we are happy to announce that one of the guarantees that we promised in run up to assembly elections will be fulfilled, which is very dear to CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi.”

He said, the Congress government of Karnataka will launch the world’s biggest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Scheme of Griha Lakshmi for women.

He said that Rs 1.35 lakh crore will be put in the bank accounts of women heads of family. The registration for the scheme will start from Wednesday at 5 p.m. from the Vidhan Souda.

Surjewala said that registration will be done at 7,000 Bapuji Seva Kendra in rural Karnataka and Karnataka 1 or Bengaluru 1 in urban areas. “If any women are unable to reach to the centre, the workers will assist them for registering in the scheme.”

Surjewala, who is also a Congress general secretary said that before the assembly election, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi had said that they will fight against inflation and promised the guarantee under Griha Lakshmi.

