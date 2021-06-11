For the first time in 2 months, Covid test positivity rate declined below 5 per cent in a day across Karnataka, while case fatality rate was up at 1.92 per cent on Thursday, said the state health bulletin on Friday.

“Positivity rate declined to 4.86 per cent on Thursday from 6.58 per cent on Wednesday across the state,” said the bulletin.

With 159 patients, including 48 in Bengaluru succumbing to the infection across the state, the case fatality rate rose marginally to 1.92 per cent on Thursday from 1.75 per cent on Wednesday.

The state’s death toll rose to 32,644 and the city’s toll to 15,263 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Out of 1,69,695 tests conducted across the state during the day, 50,320 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,19,375 through RT-PCR method.

With 8,249 new cases registered on Thursday, the state’s Covid tally increased to 27,47,539, including 2,03,769 active cases, while 25,11,105 recovered, with 14,975 patients discharged during the day.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 1,154 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally to 11,92,886, including 91,760 active cases, while 10,85,862 recovered with 4,769 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a record 2,36,719 people, including 90,442 above 45 years and 1,39,484 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

“Cumulatively, 1,64,68,975 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years, healthcare workers and frontline warriors have received the shot since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16,” added the bulletin.

–IANS

fb/pgh