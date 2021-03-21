With 1,715 new Covid cases, Karnataka’s tally has mounted to 9,70,202, including 13,493 active cases, while recoveries rose to 9,44,256 with 1,048 discharged, the state health bulletin said on Sunday.

“Of 1,715 fresh cases registered on Saturday, 1,039 were from Bengaluru Urban district, whose Covid tally shot up to 4,17,672, including 9,300 active cases, while 4,03,822 recovered so far, with 782 discharged in the last 24 hours,” said the daily bulletin.

Of the 2 Covid deaths during the day, 1 each was from Bengaluru and Bidar, with none from the remaining 29 districts, taking the state’s toll to 12,434 since the pandemic broke on March 8, 2020.

Of the 137 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 46 are in Bengaluru and 17 in Kalaburagi, with the rest spread over the remaining 29 districts across the state.

Out of 1,01,840 tests conducted during the day, 5,881 were through rapid-antigen detection and 95,959 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate for the day was 1.68 per cent and case fatality rate plunged to 0.11 per cent on Saturday across the state.

Meanwhile, 11,948 people were vaccinated during the day, with 7,933 seniors, 2,895 comorbidities, 537 healthcare workers and 583 frontline warriors.

Cumulatively, 24,67,325 beneficiaries have been vaccinated across the state since January 16, when the inoculation drive was launched nationwide.

