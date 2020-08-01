Karnataka’s Covid tally rises to 1.29 lakh with 5K more cases

Bengaluru, Aug 1 (IANS) Karnataka has registered 5,172 new Covid cases, taking the tally to 1.29 lakh, even as a record 3,860 patients have been discharged, said a health official on Saturday.

Bengaluru Urban, has reported 1,852 cases, raising its tally to 57,396, out of which 37,760 are active.

Gradually, over the past few days, Bengaluru’s share of total cases in the state declined to 52 per cent.

Amid surge in infections, Mysuru accounted for 365 cases, followed by Ballari (269), Kalaburagi and Belagavi (219 each), Dharwad (184), Hassan (146) and Dakshina Kannada (139) among others.

Meanwhile, 98 more patients succumbed to the virus, raising the toll in the state to 2,412.

However, on a positive note, 3,860 more Covid patients have been discharged, 1,683 in Bengaluru Urban alone, taking the total number of discharges to 53,648.

Of the total 1.29 lakh cases, active cases currently stand at 73,219.

