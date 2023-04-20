INDIA

Karni Sena chief Surajpal Amu’s brother commits suicide

Karni Sena national president Surajpal Amu’s brother, Nainpal, 48, has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in an Oyo room in Sohna, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the body of Nainpal, who took the extreme step on late Wednesday evening, was found hanging in the bathroom.

It is being said that Nainpal was suffering from depression for a long time and also underwent treatment for a week.

Nainpal was recently discharged after recovery, but due to a faulty air conditioner at home, he was shifted to a room in Oyo Residency near their house in Sohna, where he committed suicide.

Meanwhile, the victim’s body was handed over to the family after an autopsy.

The body was cremated on Thursday, the police said.

