INDIA

Karni Sena leader found dead in his car in Indore

A 27-year-old local functionary of Karni Sena was found dead in his car with bullet wounds in Indore, the police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Mohit Patel, who was the district president of Karni Sena. The car was parked on the road side.

The police said that Patel’s licensed revolver was also been found in the car with two bullets less in the magazine.

“We are probing whether it was a suicide or a murder, Additional Commissioner of Police, Jayant Rathore, told mediapersons.

Patel was found in his car in the Kanadiya police station area late on Wednesday night.

“At first glance, it appeared that two bullets were pumped into his chest from point-blank range,” Rathore said.

Since Patel was working as a property dealer, the police are looking into the rivalry angle.

According to Rathore, Patel left his home alone at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Patel had reportedly told his friends that he was going to some place and they should meet him there. But when his friends reached there, they found Patel lying dead in his car with bullet wounds on his chest.

“Patel had rung up some of his friends and called them to a place. According to his friends, when they reached there, they found Patel’s blood-soaked body in the car,” Rathore said.

The officer said that Patel’s friends took him to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

