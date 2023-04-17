INDIA

Karntaka court orders filing of criminal case against Janardhana Reddy

Mining baron-turned-politician Janardhana Reddy, who is all set to contest Karnataka Assembly elections by launching a new party, on Monday suffered a setback as a special court has ordered filing of criminal case against him.

The Special Court for People’s Representatives here has given this order in connection with the illegal selling of iron ore. Investigation Officer Manjunath Annigeri had submitted a private complaint in this regard.

The court after looking into the complaint ordered filing of the criminal case against 16 persons including Janardhana Reddy and Congress MLA B. Nagendra.

The court has given direction to lodge a case under the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, citing Sections 21, 23, 4(1), 41(A) of the act and adjourned the matter to June 24.

The complaint is regarding the sale of iron ore which caused loss of Rs 211 crores for the state exchequer between 2008 and 2011. The accused came together to avoid payment of royalty, and cess to the state government.

Presently, Janardhana Reddy has launched a new party in Karnataka to fight the May 10 Assembly elections, and claimed that without his support, the national parties can not form the government.

