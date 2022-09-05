INDIA

‘Kartavya Path’, the new name of refurbished Central Vista Avenue

NewsWire
0
0

‘Kartavya Path’ will be the new name of the refurbished Central Vista Avenue which is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8.

The Central Vista Avenue includes the Rajpath and the India Gate lawns. While there was no official name such as ‘Central Vista Avenue’, sources claimed that it was conceptualised as a project as part of the Central Vista redevelopment plan.

The Central Vista Avenue with added new public amenities making the avenue safer and more accessible for all is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8.

The Central Vista Avenue Refurbishment Project modernised the avenue while restoring elements with heritage value.

Officials in the Ministry of Urban Affairs said that 74 historic light poles, and all chain links have been restored, upgraded, and reinstalled on site.

More than 900 new light poles have been added where necessary to ensure that the space is always safe for visitors.

Similarly, concrete bollards have been replaced with 1000+ white sandstone bollards to maintain the precinct’s historical character and pedestrian sidewalks along the Rajpath have been paved with robust and durable materials.

Besides, 16.5 km of pedestrian walkways have been added along the Rajpath, across the lawns, along and across the canals, and at the India Gate Precinct.

20220906-003404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN to provide free breakfast to govt school students

    PM should remember evacuation is his duty, not a PR exercise:...

    Call to encourage nursing training at schools (May 12 is World...

    Rain,thundershower likely in J&K during next 24 hrs