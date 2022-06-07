ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Karthi calls ‘Vikram’ a true celebration of Kamal Haasan

NewsWire
0
7

Actor Karthi, the younger brother of Tamil star Suriya, has showered praise on director Lokesh Kanakaraj’s action entertainer ‘Vikram’, saying the film was a “true celebration of Kamal Haasan”.

The actor, who took to Twitter to pen his thoughts on the film, wrote, “‘Vikram’ – as mentioned by all, a true celebration of our Kamal Haasan sir! It’s such a high to watch him kick up a storm. Action and visuals were racy with interesting connections and surprises throughout.”

The actor also spoke about the performances of the other members of the cast.

He said, “Fahadh Faasil never lets his intensity drop. Vijay Sethupathi brings out a new shade of baddie.”

Heaping praises on the film’s music director, Karthi said, “Anirudhwhat a background score He makes danger seem so large and the savior seem so powerful.”

He also spoke about his brother Suriya’s performance. He said, “Finally, man Rolex sir was SCARY. Director Lokesh, you transferred your fanboy excitement completely to the audience.”

The film, which released on June 7, has been garnering praise ever since it hit screens.

20220607-152603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sandeep Kumaar talks about his entry in ‘Thapki Pyar Ki 2’

    No trolls, just ‘likes’: Kareena posts little Jeh’s pic with Saif,...

    Delnaaz Irani: The pandemic did not change anything for my career

    Court stops screening of Rajasekhar-starrer ‘Shekar’ in theatres