ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Karthi in and as ‘Japan’; teaser of his 25th film out on his b’day

NewsWire
0
0

Riding high on the success of Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ franchise, Tamil star Karthi will soon be seen in ‘Japan’, a quirky action thriller helmed by Raju Murugan.

And on Thursday, to mark the actor’s birthday the makers have released the first-look teaser.

‘Japan’ is a milestone film for Karthi as it is his 25th film. It also has Anu Emmanuel, Sunil and Vijay Milton playing pivotal roles.

Dream Warrior Pictures shared the intro video in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The caption read: “Here comes our #Japan – Made in India #JapanFromDiwali.” ‘Japan’ is slated for a 2023 Diwali release.

In the video, Karthi as ‘Japan’ is seen in entirely new flamboyant avatar, sporting curly hair, funky glasses and a track suit, and he wields two golden machine guns in both his hands.

The cinematography is by Ravi Varman and editing by Philomin Raj. The music and background score of the movie is being composed by G.V. Prakash.

20230525-130806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hindi TV premiere of ‘Bangarraju’, starring Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya, on...

    Saiyami Kher shares ‘surreal’ scuba diving experience in Thailand

    Mahie Gill: Being a politician in real life is tougher than...

    Arjun Bijlani to B’day girl Radhika Madan: ‘Bhagwan kare teri saari...